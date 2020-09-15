Denver City Council says no to proposed police union contract

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council voted 8 to 5 against the proposed collective bargaining agreement between the City of Denver and the Denver police union.

The current contract between Denver and its police officers, largely represented by Denver Police Protective Association, expires Dec. 31.

The new deal would freeze raises in 2021 and extra holiday pay for the year would be erased. The $4.6 million in holiday pay would be restored in 2022 along with a 2.77% raise over the course of the year, at a cost of $4.4 million.

Several council members were concerned with parts of the contract. “I have a heck of a problem assuring a raise when we have no assurance of similar raises in other elements of our workforce,” City Councilman Paul Kashmann said during the committee hearing.

Both sides will have a chance to renegotiate. After that, the city and the union would each need to solidify its best and final offers on each sticking point. An arbitrator would then reach a final decision.