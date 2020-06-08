Denver City Council orders review of DPD Use of Force policy

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council called for a review of the Denver Police Department’s Use of Force Policy and its implementation at demonstrations.

A letter was sent to Nick Mitchell, the Independent Monitor, following numerous complaints of how the DPD handled recent events.

The Council asked the Monitor to focus on DPD’s Use of Force policy and other relevant procedures including the use of riot gear, chemical agents, rubber bullets and other crowd control practices.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson will receive the letter, as well.