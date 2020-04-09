Denver City and County Building to be lit red and white to thank first responders, essential workers

News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

The Denver City and County Building

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday at 8 p.m., Denver’s City and County Building will be lit in red and white lights to show support and gratitude for first responders and essential workers.

Councilwoman Kendra Black invites all Denver residents to show support for the essential workers by decorating a tree, shrub or window with colorful lights.

Residents are encouraged to share photos of their decorations using the hashtag #KeepCalmDenverOn.

The Denver City and County Building is located at 1437 Bannock St.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories