Denver City and County Building to be lit red and white to thank first responders, essential workers

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday at 8 p.m., Denver’s City and County Building will be lit in red and white lights to show support and gratitude for first responders and essential workers.

Councilwoman Kendra Black invites all Denver residents to show support for the essential workers by decorating a tree, shrub or window with colorful lights.

Residents are encouraged to share photos of their decorations using the hashtag #KeepCalmDenverOn.

The Denver City and County Building is located at 1437 Bannock St.