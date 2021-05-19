Denver chefs come together to support the AAPI community

Three prominent Denver chefs are joining forces to spread awareness about the rise of AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) attacks across the country. Penelope Wong of Yuan Wonton, Caroline Glover of Annette and Carolyn Nugent of Ulster Street Pastry are reaching out to their local Colorado professional colleagues to donate items for Better Together – Colorado for AAPI, a fundraiser that will support AAPI causes.

What started as a casual conversation between Wong, Glover and Nugent, quickly developed to a galvanized effort with more than 30 participating chefs, restaurants, small businesses and local musicians.



The list of participating chefs, restaurants, small businesses and local musicians providing prize packages include: Annette, Avanti, Base Coat Nail Salon, Bellota, Brider, Carreras Tacos, Chef Alina Martell, Corrida, Daughter Thai Kitchen, Frasca Food & Wine, Fruition, Ginger Pig, Goody Get Rights, Hearth Bakery, Hop Alley, Le Fancy Boards, Melted, Mercantile, Meta Asian, Miette et Chocolat, Mukja, Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes, OAK, Platter Me Up Colorado, Pho King Rapidos, Restaurant Olivia, Reunion Bakery, Smōk Barbeque, Stowaway Kitchen, Temaki Den, The Lumineers, TMP/Nathaniel Rateliff, Ulster St. Pastry, Uncle, Yuan Wonton.



How to Support

This will be a month-long fundraiser in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. Three lucky winners will be selected via raffle throughout the month of May, in addition to one grand prize winner at the end of the month. Visit the fundraiser’s gofundme to enter. There is a minimum donation of $25 to enter into the raffle drawings. Each donation counts as one entry and there are no limits to the number of entries/donations. Donations can be made through May 31,2021 until 11:59 p.m. MT, upon which the fundraiser will end and one grand prize winner will be selected.