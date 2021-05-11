Denver businesses begin asking customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s undoubtedly a sensitive topic and divided decision: Should people need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations?

It’s just another COVID-19 hurtle for local businesses.

At Compass Fitness on South Broadway, Jillian Keaveny has a system in place that just launched on Saturday.

“We have them bring in their card one time and we view it, write down the last date of their vaccination, sign it, and then sign off to show we actually saw it,” said Keaveny.

The gym is following state guidelines. If at least 80% of the class proves to be fully vaccinated by showing their CDC vaccination record card, the masks can come off.

“Once we have that information, we go into the Mind Body app and make a note, that way when I see my roster 10 minutes before class starts, I know if we reached that 80% vaccination rate, and whether it could be a no-mask class or not,” said Keaveny.

If not, the masks stay on. Gym owners stress, however, there’s no shame for choosing not to get the shot.

“This is not us saying you can only work out here if you are vaccinated,” said Keaveny. “This is us trying to move forward and make working out here without a mask a possibility.”



On Tuesday, instructors taught one of their first mask-less classes in over a year.

“We as teachers like smiles and facial expressions for feedback. It was so wild to see it again yesterday,” said Keaveny.



It’s an exciting milestone, but there are some people uncomfortable with needing to show proof of their vaccine.

“We have received a few emails of people expressing that, and we are trying to be as open as possible,” said Keaveny. “This is the direction we are headed, and we are trying to keep a positive outlook.”

Compass Fitness certainly isn’t alone with asking for verification. Spas and bars are following suit as well. During its reopening weekend, the Colorado Convention Center asked attendees of a national volleyball tournament for either a negative COVID-19 test or a complete vaccination record card to enter the building.