Denver business owner wonders how long riots, violence will last

DENVER (KDVR) — A local business owner who sustained damage to her property during riots over the weekend is wondering how long the violence will continue.

Mona Lucero owns Shop Mona Lucero in the city’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. She closed her shop after agitators threw rocks through her store windows over the weekend. She said she will remain closed for the next few days but hopes to re-open this weekend.

She said she believes in protesters’ fight for equality and justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death. She believes those who damaged her store are in a different group than the peaceful protesters but is trying not to pass judgement.

“I feel supportive of what is happening — for the people who are protesting police violence against black people. I truly support that,” said Lucero. “This [damage] to me was a surprise. My guess is it’s not the same people and I believe there are two different things happening there, one is a legit protest and another is something is that doesn’t make a lot of sense. But I am not here to judge. I am here to do my business.”

She said the damage to her store has been disappointing. She had recently re-opened for limited hours after being closed doing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said police told her “not to bother” fixing her windows until the violence subsided. The damage has forced her to close again.

“I don’t want to be bitter and I don’t want to be angry. I just want to start working again in a normal way,” said Lucero.