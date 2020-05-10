Denver business owner encourages customers to follow order requiring masks

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday marked the first day in nearly two months some Denver business owners were able to open their doors to customers.

“It’s very refreshing and good for the soul,” Deni Buss at Boss Vintage said.

Buss says business was slow on their first day back, but she was surprised that all customers came in wearing face coverings which is in line with the latest Denver order.

“If we’re going to do this then you’re going to have to participate or you can’t come in,” Buss said.

It’s a different situation for Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern. Fuselier and other restaurant owners are still relying primarily on takeout and delivery.

He says about a quarter of customers coming in for takeout are still not wearing a face covering, despite the Denver order requiring them.

“We felt uncomfortable. We felt like we’re the bad guys for telling them to put on masks,” Fuselier said.

He says they made the decision to move the takeout table to the front door, preventing customers from coming inside. A blue line also marks the spot where customers are asked to stand while waiting, keeping them a safe distance from staff at the table.

“I’m just trying to put in as many precautions for my staff and for guests, too. We’re always wearing masks and it’s kind of an educational thing. Let’s all work together and all be safe together,” Fuselier said.