A Precious Child, a local nonprofit providing children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential, is thrilled to announce that Dalton Risner will return to host another giveSports skills camp this year.

A Precious Child and their giveSPORTS program allows families and kids the opportunities to get involved in youth sports activities that they not have a chance to due to financial obstacles.

The camp will be providing 100 children ages 7-13 with the opportunity to learn the game of football from one of the best rising offensive lineman in the league—while also learning the importance of sportsmanship, the value of teamwork, and the chance to make lasting friendships.