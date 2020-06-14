Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club to reopen with renovations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club in Montbello is hosting a socially-distant grand reopening event for club members on Monday at 8 a.m.

The event will also reveal the renovations funded by the Denver Broncos organization.

The club has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The occasion will feature Broncos cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot and Broncos employees.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver CEO Erin Porteous, Club Director Rich Barrows, Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver Board Member and Broncos V.P. of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen and Broncos Exec. Director of Community Development Allie Engelken will speak at a presentation beginning at 9 a.m.

This event is specifically for the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club located at 4397 Crown Boulevard, Denver, CO 80239. Information on other Boys and Girls Club locations can be found on the club location site.