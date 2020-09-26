AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Positive messages to the community comes in all forms, today it came in the form of chalk art at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

To raise spirits up, people got down on their hands and knees. It’s the Denver Broncos and Mile High United Way of Denver Day of Service.

“The goal is to provide an opportunity for Broncos country to join us together for one day of service across the Denver metro area,” Allie Engelken, Denver Broncos executive director of community development, said.

This year’s event is looking a little different, with social distancing and facemasks in play. But with stencils and spray chalk in hand the message remains the same.

“There are small little things we can all do, gestures of kindness if you will, it means the world, not only to our patients but to the volunteers to our staff,” Heather Hogoboom, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, said.

Hundreds of patients and visitors walk the sidewalks every day outside the hospital, and sometimes it only takes a few words to make a smile.

It’s amazing what a little chalk, and a big heart, can do.