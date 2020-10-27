Denver, Boulder on verge of tighter restrictions with rise in COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver and Boulder are threatening to tighten restrictions due to the status of the state COVID-19 dial. Cases have spiked in both counties over the last week.

Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order. We can do better. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands. https://t.co/B5r7qjai9b. pic.twitter.com/8av36VcIQe — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) October 26, 2020

Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to step up their game and extended the mask mandate two weeks ago. Positive cases in the state have increased over the past month which Polis said is serious cause for concern.

Mayor Michael Hancock implemented stricter mask requirements specifically for Denver and reduced the number of people permitted to gather together.

🚨#COVIDisReal 🚨 No, seriously…our positive cases and hospitalizations are going up. The virus doesn't care if you're "young and healthy." We need you to wear a mask if you must go out in public😷, wash your hands🧼and stop hosting and attending parties.🙅🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lxI8570UpN — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) October 27, 2020

In late September, Boulder tightened up restrictions banning college-age students from gathering at all after an outbreak at CU. The restrictions slowly and gradually were loosened as cases declined.

Boulder County has now encountered another spike in cases, causing the state dial to possibly change the level it is currently in.

“It’s no surprise that more Boulder County residents are testing positive for COVID-19 since we’re seeing statewide and national surges,” Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director said. “Unfortunately, this is pushing us toward the possibility of needing to restrict how many people can be in shared areas.”

FOX31’s data team is working on crunching all the numbers for Denver and will have an in-depth story Tuesday.