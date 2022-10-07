LITTLETON (KDVR) — When you think about the Denver Botanic Gardens you think about their location on York Street in Denver.

But they also have a farm out in Littleton called Chatfield Farms. It is near Chatfield Reservoir, and every year thousands visit just to pick that perfect pumpkin.

But there is a lot more that meets the eye at the farms, “We also have curated gardens just like our York Street location that focus on wildflowers and plants that are native to Colorado.“ said Erin Bird, Denver Botanic Gardens.

Right across the street from Chatfield Reservoir, Chatfield Farms started out as a homestead in the 1800’s. Now thousands of families visit every year.

Spring, summer, and especially fall, ”Tickets that you buy, the pumpkins that you buy, it will go back into our general operating budget.“ said Bird.

This weekend the fall pumpkin festival is where you can pick, play and pig out. Kids of all ages will come here to pick the perfect pumpkin.