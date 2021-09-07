Denver-based Sage Restaurant Concepts to compete in the Aspen Food & Wine Festival

Denver-born and based Sage Restaurant Concepts (SRC), a Sage Hospitality Group company, recently appointed the TV cooking competition star, Derek Simcick, as its Director of Culinary.
As part of that industry come back, Chef Derek will be representing Sage Restaurant Concepts at the Aspen Food & Wine Festival in the Grand Tasting tent this weekend. He is utilizing CBD as a food ingredient in the bites at Aspen Food & Wine this weekend and using Red Belly Honey. Red Belly is the only naturally infused honey, meaning it’s infused with hemp CBD by bees pollinating hemp plants.
This Vietnamese-style skewer itself is actually a piece of lemon grass and the meat is a local Colorado venison. He is serving it with a CBD honey Nuoc Cham Emulsion.