Denver-based CleanWell sees success from the pandemic

With conventional disinfectants frequently out of stock at the start of the pandemic, consumers turned to alternative brands to help them keep household surfaces free of possible contamination.

Now, many of the consumers who made the switch are choosing not to go back, sticking with the “new normal” they discovered at the height of the COVID crisis.

Stew Lawrence with Denver-based CleanWell, a manufacturer of botanical-based household disinfecting sprays and wipes says sales of the company’s products increased eightfold last year.

Lawrence says sales would have climbed even higher if CleanWell had been able to increase production to keep up with demand.

Today, CleanWell is the fastest-growing disinfecting cleaning brand in the natural channel, thanks to adoption during the pandemic as well as growing recognition of the risks of utilizing chemicals like alcohol, bleach, ammonia, phosphates, and quaternary ammonium that are common in conventional disinfectants.