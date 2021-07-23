Denver based athletic chalk Friction Labs partners with local climbing gyms to help Colorado youths

Friction Labs, a local athletic chalk company, is introducing their Cause Good initiative to Denver.

This month, children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and Denver Children’s Home will be invited to an exclusive, private afternoon at local gyms Denver Bouldering Club on July 16 and Movement RiNO on July 24.

At each event, Friction Labs will cover the costs of climbing gear and gym instructors to teach the kids the basics of sport climbing and as well as provide Friction Labs chalk. In total about 35 young people will participate in these special days across both events. After the event, Friction Labs will continue their partnerships with each gym to provide additional day passes and gear rentals when kids return to cultivate their climbing abilities.

Friction Labs is also helping Colorado Olympic athletes as they prepare for the games, the company’s athletic chalk will be used by the athletes as they compete for Gold.