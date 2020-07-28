Denver auto theft ring investigation brings indictments for 5 people

DENVER (KDVR) – Five people have been indicted by a Denver grand jury in connection to an auto theft ring that specialized in stealing Ford F-Series and Chevy Silverado trucks from parking lots and hotels around Denver International Airport.

The Denver District Attorney’s office announced indictments on Tuesday for Miriam Alvarez (age 28), Alan Lopez-Reyes (age 26), Pedro Marrufo-Garcia (age 32), Robert Mills (age 26), and Uriel Ureno-Garcia (age 31).

Robert Mills

Miriam Alvarez

Pedro Marrufo -Garcia

Alan Lopez-Reyes

Uriel Ureno-Garcia is the only defendant that remains at large.

Charges for the five defendants include; violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, conspiring to commit aggravated motor-vehicle theft in the first degree, aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, identity theft and criminal trespass.