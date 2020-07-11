Denver approves 250 applications for expanded outdoor dining at bars, restaurants during COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver said it has hit a new milestone, giving approval for 250 bars and restaurants to expand serving capacity by expanding outdoor seating to adjacent streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

The City of Denver called it an “unprecedented” move to help Denver food establishments.

“This program is just one more way Denver is backing up our commitment to help our local businesses and their employees get back on their feet,” Mayor Michael Hancock in a press release.

The City of Denver said it has received 300 applications for expanded outdoor dining and has approved 250 applications so far. Of the 300 applications, 148 of them requested right-of-way closures that include partial closures of sidewalks, parking lanes, and travel lanes.

Click here for the list of restaurants and bars with expanded outdoor seating.

The City of Denver said these temporary expanded outdoor dining permits will last through September 7. At that time, it’ll re-evaluate the permit program and potentially extend it through the fall.