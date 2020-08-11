Denver Animal Shelter Virtual Rescue Runway

Denver Animal Shelter invites you to their Fourth Annual Rescue Runway, happening virtually this year, on Wednesday August 12 at 7 p.m.

Shelter animals will take center stage to strut their stuff along with human escorts. This fun fashionista event is our largest fundraising event and makes much of the work we do possible. Donations help us support Denver’s most vulnerable animals – the sick, the abandoned, and the injured.

http://bit.ly/RescueRunway