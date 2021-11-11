Denver and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation celebrate National Diabetes Awareness Month

The Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF) is celebrating National Diabetes Awareness Month throughout November with the #T1DNeverAlone campaign on social media. Those with type 1 diabetes are 2 times higher risk than their peers to have depression. Mental Health is more important than ever, and CDF recognizes the impact type 1 diabetes has on those with the disease. This November, know you are never alone in your fight with type 1 diabetes and the Children’s Diabetes Foundation is here to support you. #T1DNeverAlone.

Diabetes Awareness Month is observed every November throughout the United States to bring attention to the disease and those affected. World Diabetes Day was created by the International Diabetes Foundation and the World Health Organization in 1991 in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. It is the largest diabetes awareness campaign, reaching over 1 billion people in more than 160 countries.

Type 1 diabetes is often confused with type 2, but they are very different diseases.

● Type 1 diabetes is NOT caused by eating too much sugar or not exercising.

● Type 1 diabetes can NOT be cured by diet or exercise.

● People with type 1 diabetes CAN eat sugar.

● Diabetes (all types) is NOT contagious and can be diagnosed at any age.

Currently over 1.25 million Americans live with the autoimmune disease, type 1 diabetes. People with type 1 diabetes do not produce insulin, which converts food into energy, and they have no control over changing or preventing the diagnosis. In order to control the amount of sugar in their blood, people with type 1 diabetes must inject insulin multiple times a day, every day.