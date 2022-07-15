Denver City Council Member Amanda Sawyer and Aurora At-Large Council Member Curtis Gardner have partnered with Colorado Springs non-profit RAWtools and the Denver Broncos to help reduce gun violence by co-hosting eight gun buyback events in 2022.

As part of a broader community public safety strategy, Councilmembers Gardner & Sawyer created the program to reduce the availability of firearms because city crime data shows that weapons are being stolen from homes & vehicles and used in other crimes. The next voluntary, anonymous buyback event will take place at Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E 35th Ave, Denver, on Saturday, July 16th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

At the first four events, nearly 500 firearms have been turned in. Two attendees voluntarily shared that they were struggling with mental health issues and were afraid that they might harm themselves if they did not turn in their weapons. One attendee turned in the gun her son used to take his own life and appreciated the sense of closure the buyback provided her, knowing that the gun that had created so much harm in her life would be turned into a garden tool. One attendee shared that he had found two handguns lying on the ground on the bike path near a local middle school.