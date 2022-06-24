DENVER (KDVR) – A holiday traditionally punctuated with fireworks, family and barbecues is just over a week away, and in an effort to get ahead of any unsafe decisions that might be made during Independence Day weekend, agencies from across Denver are delivering a safety message Friday morning.

Officials with the Denver Fire Department, the Denver Health Paramedic Division, Denver Animal Protection and the Denver Police Department are scheduled to deliver an Independence Day safety press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

Topics that’ll be addressed are pet and personal safety, the use of illegal fireworks, impaired driving and general safety practices that all Coloradans should keep in the forefront of their minds while celebrating the upcoming national holiday.

As fireworks become a more frequent occurrence across the metro, you can report their illegal use or sale by contacting 720-913-2059 or online on their ‘Report Fireworks’ page.

The full press conference will be streamed live on this page once it begins at 11 a.m.