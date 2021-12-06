Denver 20-30 Children’s Foundation hoping to bring holiday cheer to those in need

Now through January 1st, you can help support the local nonprofit organization, Denver Active 20-30 bring holiday cheer to Colorado kids through their Christmas for Kids campaign.

Each DA20-30 member will shop with a child to select personalized gifts for their family members then wrap the gifts with the child. Each child will listen, learn to budget, and develop a shopping list which focuses on other people in their family. After the shopping is done, our members will present the children with a special gift of their own.

If you’d like to open your heart to assist us with this most special of all our events, your donations would be greatly appreciated. Each child will receive $100 this year with which to budget. Every donation we receive gets us closer to the goal of ensuring that these kids have an enjoyable holiday season.