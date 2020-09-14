Demonstration in Westminster causes traffic issues, remains peaceful

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An organized demonstration began at the Orchard Town Center on Sunday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department.
WPD reported heavy traffic around 144th Avenue and Huron Street around 1:15 p.m. Officials continued to update areas impacted via Twitter.
Thornton police tweeted about the event saying: “We are also working to ensure the safety of all persons involved in these protests.”
Following several tweets updating traffic and where the group was heading, at 2:30 p.m. WPD said demonstrators had dispersed and traffic was back to normal. No incidents were reported.
Both departments sent tweets stating: “If anyone was injured or was a victim of a crime while east of I-25 during this event…” followed by a non-emergency number to call. WPD non-emergency police line is 303-658-4360 and TPD non-emergency number is 720-977-5150.