Demonstration in Westminster causes traffic issues, remains peaceful

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — An organized demonstration began at the Orchard Town Center on Sunday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department.

WPD reported heavy traffic around 144th Avenue and Huron Street around 1:15 p.m. Officials continued to update areas impacted via Twitter.

Large number of pedestrians in the area of 144th/Huron. Please be cognizant of people who are walking through the area. Use alt routes if possible (136th/160th) — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 13, 2020

Thornton police tweeted about the event saying: “We are also working to ensure the safety of all persons involved in these protests.”

Following several tweets updating traffic and where the group was heading, at 2:30 p.m. WPD said demonstrators had dispersed and traffic was back to normal. No incidents were reported.

The peaceful demonstration/rally has ended and all participants have dispersed. No incidents reported. Traffic is returning to normal around the Orchard Town Center. Westminster we are #safertogether. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 13, 2020

Both departments sent tweets stating: “If anyone was injured or was a victim of a crime while east of I-25 during this event…” followed by a non-emergency number to call. WPD non-emergency police line is 303-658-4360 and TPD non-emergency number is 720-977-5150.