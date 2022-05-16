Demola picked up a violin nearly 14 years ago and never stopped playing since. Now, the artist is releasing a new album, “Feelings”.

Demola is the official violinist for many award winning, legendary R&B groups including TonyToniToné and Dwayne Wiggins. Based in Houston, Texas Demola travels the world sharing his musical talent and has acquired a significant following of over 1.5M followers across social media who turn to his music for inspiration and entertainment. To learn more about this award winning violinist visit: www.demolatheviolinist.com.