DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers are back to work at the state Capitol. Some legislators are sticking with their plans and working quickly to get things done, while others are urging their colleagues to slow down a bit.

Members of the House of Representatives got right to work after gaveling in, both parties seemingly ready to work through this weekend. That was not the case in the state Senate.

“Members, a few announcements to help clarify rules for our approach on rules during the special session,” House Speaker Julie McCluskie said during her opening speech on the House floor.

Representatives were able to gavel in, introduce eight bills and go to their respective committees.

“I hereby call to order the House of Representatives for the first, and hopefully last, extraordinary session of the 74th General Assembly of the state of Colorado,” McCluskie said from the well.

No Republican efforts passed out of committee Friday, while several items sponsored by Democrats passed their first committee.

One bill would add $30 million in funding from the general fund and repurposed state dollars to the state’s emergency rental assistance fund. With state and federal dollars already in the fund, the new legislation would boost the fund to $65 million.

Another measure that passed would increase the earned income tax credit in the state for this year.

There is also a bill that would assemble a task force that will examine the impacts of property tax changes statewide and administrative changes for the Department of Treasury.

Colorado Senate focuses on property tax relief

The Senate noticeably has fewer bills, but they started with the main reason for the special session: property tax relief.

“This bill, which is Senate Bill 23B-001, is probably the crux of the conversation that we will be having,” Senate President Steve Fenberg said during the bill’s committee hearing.

Senators took up the property tax relief measure that would use $200 million from the general fund to deliver property tax relief and prioritize backfilling fire and school districts.

Fenberg stressed the proposal will provide short-term relief without using surplus money normally refunded under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. While the measure strikes some similarities to proposals in Proposition HH, new TABOR refund dollars would not be used. There would be a small decrease in the residential property rate reduction, bringing it down to 6.7%.

The senior homestead exemption will not be included in the package. A separate, bipartisan measure that would have included that piece failed in committee.

The property tax relief bill passed out of committee without Republican support, but Senate Democrats do need help from their colleagues across the aisle. In order to begin floor work on special orders Friday night, Democrats need at least one Republican to vote with them to take up special orders.

If Republicans do not vote with Democrats on the special order, the timeline to wrap the special session gets pushed back by days.

Lawmakers were hoping to finish this weekend. If senators do not have the needed votes, the special session will last into next week.

FOX31’s Gabrielle Franklin is following the updates on the Colorado Legislature’s Special Session and will provide more information when movement occurs.