Delicious dishes using fresh Colorado Palisade peaches and Olathe Corn

L.A. chef, Brandon Duley, who just moved to Denver to open Clayton Members Club & Hotel‘s F&B outlets shows us how simple it is to us what is local and in season when it comes to cooking.

Executive Chef Brandon Duley just launched a late summer menu in Clayton’s signature restaurant, Of A Kind, with hyper-seasonal ingredients. One of his new dishes is an Elote-style Corn Gnocchi. It features Olathe corn jus, guajillo, lime, cilantro, cotija and gnocchi, served on a bed of crème fraiche.

The other dish he’s preparing today is a seasonal Peach Cobbler, utilizing Palisade peaches and topped with a crème fraiche sorbet.



A cornerstone of Clayton, Of A Kind pays homage to the fresh, bright flavors of Mediterranean and California coastal fare. The menu features made-to-order pitas, hearth-fired meats, fresh salads, light pastas and unique hummus plates.

The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating options, as well as a private dining room for intimate gatherings of 10, serving dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to close.