Defense expert in Redwine murder trial says blood evidence does not show a violent act in the home

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2012, file photo, a missing poster of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine hangs on a trail head sign next to Vallecito Reservoir in Vallecito, Colo. Opening statements are expected sometime Monday, June 21, 2021, in the delayed trial of a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado nearly a decade ago. Dylan Redwine disappeared during a court ordered Thanksgiving visit in 2012 and his remains were later found. (Shaun Stanley/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — A forensic scientist and expert for the defense told jurors in Mark Redwine’s murder trial that there was not conclusive blood evidence that a violent death occurred in the Redwine home near Vallecito.

Mark Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, back in 2012.

Richard Eikelenboom testified about the blood evidence that he analyzed from Mark Redwine’s home, clothing and vehicles.

“Was there any reliable evidence to support the hypotheses that Dylan Redwine’s body was transported in the Dodge pick-up?” a defense atoorney asked.

“No, there was not,” Eikelenboom answered.

Based on the amount of blood and the way it was documented, Eikelenboom said he could not conclude that Dylan died a violent death, that he was dismembered or that there was a cleanup.

“Is there sufficient evidence for a crime scene investigator, with expertise like you have, to conclude that a violent human act caused Dylan’s death?” the defense attorney asked.

“No, not based on the blood stains,” Eikelenboom said.

But prosecutors point out that Eikelenboom could not rule it out.

“It could have been a single blow to the head that was fatal, that didn’t cause a whole lot of bleeding, or it did and it was cleaned up, and that body could have been moved, and it could have been altered at a later date out in the woods somewhere,” a prosecutor said. “That would be a very different hypothesis.”

“Yes, and then in those conditions, you wouldn’t expect blood in the living room,” Eikelenboom said.

Trial will continue on Wednesday. The defense is expected to wrap up in the next day or two, and the jury could get the case by the end of the week.