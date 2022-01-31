Debris pickup begins for homes damaged in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On a day where winds warnings went out saying gusts could reach 80 mph, Boulder County began curbside debris removal from wind-damaged properties.

One home getting a roof is near Eldorado Springs, not far from the community of Marshall. This area was hit hard by the wind on the day the Marshall Fire began.

“They supposedly started around 60 or 70 miles an hour, but they were clearly over a hundred miles an hour,” Jerry Bennington said.

Even with the gusts reaching more than 100 miles an hour that day, Bennington had minimal damage to his property. Oddly enough it was sections of his fence, which seemed wind-proof, that were knocked over.

“The entire fence has blown over and it’s just pieces of wood. You wouldn’t think it would be affected,” Bennington said.

Bennington was not aware wind debris crews would be coming to his neighborhood starting Monday.

It is not uncommon, he told us, for hurricane-force winds to pass through here. The reason? Eldorado Springs sits in what could be described as a wind tunnel.

“At first, we thought it was driven by the canyon itself. But it’s really driven by the downslope as the weather comes over the Flatirons,” Bennington said.

We saw several homes with wind damage, mostly missing shingles. Many homeowners are just thankful they still have their homes, feeling terrible for those who don’t.

Homeowners are being asked to set their damaged property on the curb. Smoke-damaged property should be separated from wind-damaged property. It could take two weeks or more for the debris to be picked up in the designated areas.