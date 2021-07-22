Debris cleanup underway after Poudre Canyon floods

POUDRE CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews continued working to clear debris after flash floods this week along the Cache la Poudre River in Larimer County.

A trail of of debris can be tracked along the riverbanks through the canyon on Highway 14.

In an area west of Rustic, a partial debris dam formed under a bridge. The removal of those types of buildups are what emergency management officials are prioritizing, according to Lori R. Hodges with Larimer County.

Farther west in the canyon, homes were destroyed. It’s where officials focused most of their attention Thursday.

Highway 14 has been narrowed to one lane as crews work to remove piles of debris where homes were destroyed.

The Larimer County Office Emergency Management says it is working to have a debris plan in place to ensure crews have confirmed locations where debris can be dumped.

What’s called “major debris operations” will start in the next couple days, according to Hodges. A task force is expected to meet Thursday night to organize those efforts.