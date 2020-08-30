Death investigation underway after neighbor finds body at apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found Sunday morning at the Landon Park Apartments.

The apartment complex is located at 6 S. Sable Blvd. near E. Ellsworth Ave.

Investigators say that around 8:30 Sunday morning a neighbor discovered the body of an adult male who had been shot.

Authorities say the neighbor apparently went to check on him worried after hearing a gunshot around 2 a.m. Upon arriving, the resident found him slumped over and called police.

The victim’s name will be released after being positively identified and next of kin has been notified. This is a developing story. We’ll post updates as details become available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 303.739.6077 or Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.