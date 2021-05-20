Dead body found in Adams County storage unit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies are investigating after a property manager found a dead body in a storage unit Thursday morning.

A property manager for a storage facility called authorities shortly after 9:45 a.m., a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Responding deputies found the body inside a storage unit.

No further information was immediately available. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it’s available.

