DEA issues an alert on drug overdoses and Fentanyl laced counterfeit drugs

This week the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public warning that a growing number of pain medications bought on the black market are lace with the synthetic opioid fentanyl or the stimulant methamphetamine, driving overdose deaths to record levels.

The new public safety alert warns Americans that counterfeit pills, often sold on social media or e-commerce websites, increasingly contain fentanyl or sometimes methamphetamine, posing health risks beyond the dangers of buying prescription pills.

Bill Snyder with Northpoint Colorado talks about the issue and where people are buying these drugs.