Denver health department releases COVID-19 safety guidance for Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween will soon kick the holiday season off in spooky fashion, and it is important to keep in mind that the transmission of COVID-19 will rise alongside the increase of large gatherings.

Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment is urging residents of the Mile High City to arm themselves against the virus by taking preventative measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Those who are planning to partake in the long-running tradition of visiting neighbors’ doorsteps in the hopes of acquiring candy should take these precautionary measures outlined by the DDPHE.

Firstly, travel in small groups and avoid crowded indoor locations, like heavily attended Halloween parties.

Also, it is important to be realistic about the effectiveness of masking. Understand that a costume mask does not substitute as a medically approved face mask. It is encouraged to wear a facial mask that has two or more breathable fabric layers that cover both the nose and mouth. If this, coupled with a costume’s mask, causes strained or restricted breathing, then perhaps a Halloween-themed facial mask is the answer to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

To ensure the safety of those who are unable to get the vaccine, those eligible and planning to take part in the festivities should feel encouraged to receive the inoculation.

If you are feeling a bit under-the-weather when it is time to attend these gatherings, then you should refrain from attending or hosting these events.

If you plan to travel during the holidays, you are encouraged to get vaccinated, but if you are unable or unwilling to do so, then please consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel pages for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

It is important to always keep in mind that those with weakened immune systems may not be fully protected from the virus, even if fully vaccinated. For their sake and to limit spread of the virus, it is encouraged to always wear effective face covering while in public spaces.

For information on where to get vaccinated near you, as well as myth-debunking information to vaccine related questions, you can visit Denver’s COVID-19 information page or text your ZIP code to 438829. For Spanish speakers, you can text your ZIP code to 822862.

To access additional resources related to vaccination efforts, testing and booster shots, you can visit DDPHE’s COVID-19 page.