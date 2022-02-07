DCSD parents and district respond to firing of Superintendent Corey Wise

Douglas County – Parents, teachers and students are reacting to the Douglas County School Board decision to fire former Superintendent Corey Wise following a meeting Friday night.

“I just want everyone to get along. I know this takes time,” one student who attended the meeting told FOX31 and Channel 2.

Parents on both sides of the decision showed up to the meeting and many expressed their feelings online on DCSD’s Facebook posts.

“I have thought for a while he needs to be replaced,” one parent, who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation from teachers in the district said.

Some teachers in the district who stated they personally know Wise showed up with signs at the meeting.

“Having someone from Douglas County lead Douglas County is really important to me and teachers,” Matthew Zolak, a teacher in the district said.

There are still a lot of questions from parents why exactly Wise was let go, but parents on both sides said politics are playing a hand and the board needs to return their focus to the students.

“Last night was a disaster and that should not occur because it’s not a good example to our kids. They need to step it up and put a stop to that type of behavior,” Kirsten Garner, who has had six kids in the district said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to all seven board members for more information on the firing. The district responded with the statement from Board President Mike Peterson:

“At a Special Meeting on February 4, the DCSD Board of Education voted to terminate the contract with Superintendent Corey Wise, effective immediately. I recognize this is an emotional time for our community and want you to know I am committed to restoring peace and unity to our school district with a continued focus on educating our children. In accordance with the district’s succession policy, Deputy Superintendents Andy Abner and Danelle Hiatt will serve as acting superintendents for our school district. At a future meeting, the Board will discuss the appointment of an interim or permanent superintendent.” Mike Peterson

President

DCSD Board of Education