Leo Yuffa is a the co-founder of Dazbog Coffee and he’s also an Russian immigrant and like many of us, he’s feeling the sadness for the people of Ukraine.

To show is support for the citizens of Ukraine, Dazbog Coffee Company is helping raise funds for the relief efforts being lead by International Committee of the Red Cross.

Dazbog Coffee is the realization of the American dream by two immigrants from the former Soviet Union – Anatoly & Leonid Yuffa. The Yuffa family fled Leningrad in 1979 to escape the oppressive Russian government and to embark on a better life of democracy and opportunity here in the United States.

To show its support for the citizens of Ukraine, Dazbog will be holding a fundraiser from Monday, Feb. 28th – Sunday, March 13th, with a portion of sales going directly to the International Committee of the Red Cross:



5% of all in-store beverage sales

$3 per bag of Dazbog’s Svoboda “Freedom” Blend sold either online or at participating stores.

The Yuffa brothers created Dazbog Coffee in 1996 with the aspiration of using only the highest quality Arabica beans from boutique coffee estates around the world. Today, Dazbog is widely recognized for offering premium, bold coffee in its 15 coffee shops and through multiple grocery store & wholesale channels.