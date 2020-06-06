Day 10: Peaceful marches, protests and demonstrations planned around Denver Metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — A number of events have been planned on Saturday as demonstrators continue to demand police reform and racial equality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests began peaceful on Thursday, May 28 but ended with riots at night causing damage to establishments, police use of tear gas and pepper balls, vandalism and graffiti to several buildings and looting of surrounding businesses throughout the weekend and into last week.

So far, protests and demonstrations have remained peaceful since Tuesday, June 2.

Here is a list obtained from various sources of Saturday’s events:

10:00 a.m.: Floyd Peaceful March at the Boulder County Courthouse

12:00 p.m.: #Blackout2020 demonstration honoring Floyd and Elijah McClain at the State Capitol

12:30 p.m.: Floyd Peaceful March, includes Broncos coaches and players at the State Capitol

3:00 p.m.: Flowers for Floyd: Peaceful Protest against Police at War Memorial Park in Denver

3:00 p.m.: #Blackout2020 demonstration for Elijah McClain at Aurora Municipal Center

4:00 p.m.: Student organized and led peaceful protest starting at 18250 E. 51st Ave. in Denver to Peña Boulevard