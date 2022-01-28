Dating trends for 2022

Hope Rike, Matchmaker with It’s Just Lunch shares what the dating trend will look like for 2022 in Denver.

Rike says singles in Denver and nationwide now say emotional maturity matters most when considering a potential partner.

Singles are definitely ready and excited to get back out there and date in person again this year. Rike says, as things started to open back up, she saw a huge surge in dating.

Rike is also seeing singles be more intentional about their dating choices in the new year.

Because they’re more in tune with themselves — including their needs and even their deal breakers — singles are going to be 100% honest and more confident when it comes to addressing their wants.

They’re not interested in playing games, and they’re not going to shy away from communicating it on a date.

Another trend, because singles are so committed to finding someone who shares the same values and interests that they do — niche dating is still hot in 2022.