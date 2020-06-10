Dating During Covid-19

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
‘Virus took my family away’: Couple with COVID-19 dies a day apart, leaving behind 5 children
Video
Top Stories
Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story, celebrates her battle
Video
Colorado House passes several COVID relief bills
Gov. Polis provides an update on COVID-19 in Colorado, discusses Legislature activity
Video
Some Americans are misusing bleach to fight coronavirus, CDC finds
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives confirm
Video
Top Stories
Denver to dismiss charges against 320 protesters arrested only for curfew violations
How to Manage Your Mental Health during a Global Crisis
Video
Woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of man in Adams County
Colorado Parent Tips on Helping Kids Understand Face Masks
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dating During Covid-19
News
Posted:
Jun 10, 2020 / 03:39 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2020 / 03:39 PM MDT
5280 Magazine shares how you can still date during a pandemic.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
One person killed, another hospitalized after shooting in Denver; suspect captured near Pine Junction
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives confirm
Video
COVID-19 Cases in Colorado
Woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of man in Adams County
Colorado lawmakers advance controversial vaccine bill
Video
Woman attacked, killed by own dog while taking it for a walk
Video
Colorado House passes several COVID relief bills
Top Stories
One person killed, another hospitalized after shooting in Denver; suspect captured near Pine Junction
Denver to dismiss charges against 320 protesters arrested only for curfew violations
Englewood police officer ‘OK’ after shooting at light rail station, suspect killed
Woman charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of man in Adams County
Forecast: less wind and warmer temperatures into the weekend
Video
Colorado police reform bill could be on governor’s desk by week’s end
Video
More Home Page Top Stories