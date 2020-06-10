Dating During Covid-19

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives of two children missing since September said Wednesday that the bodies of two kids uncovered in rural Idaho are the young boy and his big sister, whose mother and her husband are behind bars in the case that has seized global attention.

Authorities have not released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen.