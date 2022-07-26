Burnout isn’t just happening at work these days — scores of singles say they’re experiencing it in the dating world too! According to recent surveys, more than 75% of singles say they’re burned out by bad dates and mismatched intentions, while 4 out 5 say they’re experiencing emotional fatigue due to the grind of online dating.

Local professional matchmaker Hope Rike with It’s Just Lunch says swipe fatigue and burnout will only continue to grow, especially when some singles start to feel that these apps become a full time job.