DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer.

Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.

An analysis of income, housing and migration data by Smartasset says it isn’t just wealthy coastal transplants. Specifically, it is young, wealthy coastal transplants.

The analysis tracked how many people under 35 with incomes of more than $100,000 per year moved in and out of each state between 2019 and 2020.

Colorado ranked fourth in the nation as a destination for young, rich people. It gained 2,641 in that time period.

Only Florida, Texas and Washington gained more. Colorado was followed by New Jersey, Arizona and North Carolina.

Three states have led the nation’s exodus of young, rich people away from established superstar cities – California, Illinois and New York.

New York lost a total 16,000 in this time period, the nation’s highest net loss of young, rich workers. California had the second-highest with just under 8,000, followed by Illinois with just under 3,000.