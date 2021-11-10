Women, Hispanics have higher COVID vaccine breakthrough rates

DENVER (KDVR) — Adults in their prime are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 after vaccination as adults over 80, according to state data.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released age-adjusted vaccine breakthrough data on Wednesday. Some trends are expected, while others are more surprising.

Breakthrough cases by age

Younger adults are about as likely to experience a breakthrough case as adults over 80.

Adults over 80 have a breakthrough rate of 2,090.6 cases per 100,000 people, the highest of all age groups.

People outside of the most at-risk age category have nearly equal amounts. Adults aged 40-49 have a similar rate at 2,057.2. The 30-39 age group has a 2,024.1 rate.

Breakthrough cases by ethnicity, race

Along ethnic and racial lines, Hispanic Coloradans of all races have by far the highest breakthrough rates.

Hispanics of all races have a 1,779.9 breakthrough rate. This is nearly three times the breakthrough rates of other minority groups, including Asians, non-Hispanics of multiple races and Black or African-Americans. These groups have the lowest breakthrough rates of ethnic and racial groups.

White non-Hispanics have the second-highest rate at 1,087.8, nearly identical to the rate for American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Breakthrough cases by gender

Lastly, women have a 16% higher vaccine breakthrough rate than men.

The breakthrough rate for females in Colorado is 1,764.1. For males, it is 1,487.6.

