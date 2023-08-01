DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s universal pre-K system starts in a matter of weeks, and it could maybe save the state’s otherwise poor rankings for early childhood education.

The Colorado General Assembly passed a bill in 2022 that will give all Colorado families a chance to access 10 hours of free preschool per week for all 4-year-olds beginning in 2023. According to one study, however, Colorado’s early education access is one of the nation’s worst in the years before the bill kicks in.

Financial adviser WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 early childhood education metrics, including the share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, the number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and the total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

Colorado ranks 11th lowest among U.S. states and the District of Columbia for its overall early education offerings. This is the weighted score across three categories – access, quality and resources and economic support.

Colorado ranked worst for access, with the 45th lowest score. It ranked 24th for quality and 23rd for resources and economic support.

These figures, however, predate the state’s new program. The Colorado Department of Early Education has yet to publicly release any data regarding the state’s enrollment under the new system.