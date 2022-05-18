DENVER (KDVR) — Since marijuana’s legalization in Colorado back in 2012, dispensaries and cultivation facilities have been popping up on street corners across the state. The City of Denver has updated its Marijuana Facility Location Guide naming neighborhoods that can no longer expand their weed locations.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses provided updates on neighborhoods that have an undue concentration of stores and cultivation facilities within the zoning and proximity requirements.

An undue concentration of stores and cultivation facilities is defined as “neighborhoods in the city with the highest number of licensed medical and retail marijuana cultivation and store locations.” There are five neighborhoods listed that contain the most concentration facilities and five with the most retail and medical stores.

Denver marijuana store location restrictions

These neighborhoods with an undue concentration of stores cannot open new locations or have other stores transferred to the neighborhood.

Overland: 14 locations

Northeast Park Hill: 11 locations

Baker: 10 locations

Elyria Swansea: 10 locations

Five Points: 10 locations

Valverde: 10 locations

Denver marijuana cultivation location restrictions

The highest concentration of cultivation facilities can be found in these five neighborhoods, and therefore can no longer open or transfer new facilities to these areas.

Northeast Park Hill: 33 locations

Montbello: 32 locations

Elyria Swansea: 31 locations

Overland: 21 locations

College View-South Platte: 18 locations

In total, 96 weed cultivation facilities reside along Interstate 70 in Denver county. The high concentration of marijuana growth from the Elyria Swansea, Montbello and Northeast Park Hill give that stretch of highway that potent smell.

“The cannabis industry has provided thousands of jobs for Denver and is a key economic and tax revenue contributor to our community,” said Molly Duplechian, executive director of the Department of Excise and Licenses. “However, we remain determined to protect neighborhoods from undue concentration, so the history and cultural identity of our neighborhoods are protected, and youth exposure is limited.”

Marijuana shops and cultivation plants can also not be proposed if their location is within 1,000 feet of any school, childcare establishment, any other marijuana establishment, alcohol or drug treatment facility, or any city-owned recreation or pool facility.