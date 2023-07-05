DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans aren’t taking to the state’s famed high peaks as much as they used to. Parking and access are to blame.

The number of hikers on Colorado 14ers in 2022 was the second-lowest since 2015, according to a new report from the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. The number of people climbing a 14,000-foot peak in Colorado last year fell by 8% to 279,000 hiker use days.

CFI chalks the trend up to two factors – parking restrictions and private land use or access restrictions.

“The number of people hiking 14ers fell consistently across the state and to levels we have not seen in more than seven years,” said Lloyd F. Athearn, executive director of CFI. “Use continued to fall most dramatically on the peaks closest to Denver due to parking and access restrictions. The only area to see increased hiking traffic was the Mosquito Range, where the re-opening of the Decalibron Loop returned hiking use to more traditional levels.”

A combination of parking, paid access, and private land restrictions is thinning out the hiking crowd, the report said.

In 2022, Quandary Peak hikers had to either pay for a reserved trailhead parking spot, ride a paid town shuttle bus or find alternate means of reaching the trailhead. Grays and Torreys Peaks saw a one-year decline of 14% as hikers unable to find a trailhead parking spot in the trailhead lot had to simply park along Interstate 70 and hike to the trailhead, while access to Mount Lindsey was closed to public use the entire season due to landowner liability concerns.

The trend could intensify since Colorado lawmakers killed a bill that would have protected landowners from being sued by recreationists who are injured while on their land.