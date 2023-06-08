DENVER (KDVR) — New U.S. Census Bureau data adds the latest to a long-observed pattern.

The U.S. had a largescale population shift during the pandemic, which impacted Colorado in particular as a destination market for those looking for outdoor access in an era of lockdowns.

“More people moved across state lines in 2021 than in 2019, many to and from highly populated and neighboring states,” according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday. “Nearly 7.9 million people in the United States moved between states in 2021, up from almost 7.4 million in 2019. People moving between states made up 18.8% of all movers in 2021, compared to 16.7% of all movers in 2019.”

The same holds true for Colorado. There were 198,448 people who moved into the state in 2021, more than any year back to 2010. In 2019, 195,737 people moved into Colorado from other states.

It is indeed California and Texas that exported the most people into the Centennial State in 2021. About one in four movers to Colorado in 2021 came from these two states: 13.46% from California and 11.9% from Texas. Another 7.46% came from Florida, 5% from New York, and 4.75% from Arizona.

The share of movers from California and Texas isn’t new. In every year since 2010, about one-fourth of movers to the state of Colorado come from either state. In any given year, somewhere between 11% and 14% come from California and from 8% to 13% from Texas.