DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has the nation’s eighth-highest number of fatal police shootings in 2022, according to a Washington Post database.

In the latter half of the 2010s, Colorado was among the states with the nation’s highest rates and totals of police shooting fatalities.

This year, New Mexico and Wyoming have tracked the highest rates. In New Mexico, there have been 9.4 fatal shootings per 1 million residents. In Wyoming, there have been 8.4 per million. Arizona, South Dakota and Alaska come next.

Connecticut and Hawaii have the nation’s lowest rates of police shooting fatalities, along with Wisconsin, New York, New Jersey and Iowa.