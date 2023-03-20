DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has distributed just over $7 million in tax dollars to candidates for elected office, with over a quarter going to three mayoral candidates.

Voters approved Denver’s Fair Elections Fund by more than 70% of the vote in 2018. The fund is a pool of $8 million designed to encourage small campaign contributions. The city pays candidates who get donations in lower amounts from individuals and small donor committees.

The city has disbursed the last of the Fair Elections Fund money. Only one managed to reach the city’s cap on the fund of $750,000.

Kelly Brough, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce president, has received the most from the Fair Elections Fund. She is the only candidate to have received the full three-quarters of a million dollars.

Mike Johnston, a former Democratic Colorado lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate, has raised the second most from the Fair Elections Fund with $613,539. Denver City Councilwoman Leslie Herod has raised the third most with $587,057. Together, the three candidates have collected about 26% of the Fair Elections Fund.

Denver did not use all of the fund, but it came within reach. In total, the city has disbursed $7.1 million of the $8 million fund.