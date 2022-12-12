wood cube block with GDP text (Gross domestic product) to UP and Down arrow symbol icon. Financial, Management, Economic and business concepts

DENVER (KDVR) — Rural counties suffered more over the pandemic than counties closer to the Front Range corridor.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, measures the total economic output in a given area. Figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis broke out each U.S. county’s GDP change from 2020 to 2021.

Most of Colorado’s counties had their GDP grow from 2020 to 2021 even in the face of the COVID pandemic’s economic interruptions.

Some counties in the Eastern Plains had the highest growth. Cheyenne’s grew the most by 57.8%, followed by Kiowa, Washington, Kit Carson and Gilpin counties.

Only a handful of Colorado’s counties didn’t come out ahead, including Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Dolores, Garfield, Jackson, Lake, Las Animas, Moffat, Montezuma, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, Weld and Yuma.

Most are thinly populated. Only one of the major counties along the Front Range, Weld County, saw its GDP fall.

Colorado’s GDP grew by a middling rate among U.S. states.

Between 2020 and 2021, Colorado’s GDP grew 5.8%, the 21st highest rate. No state’s GDP shrank.