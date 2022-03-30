DENVER (KDVR) — A housing subsidy bill being considered by the Colorado General Assembly is using a fraction of COVID funding to redefine who needs financial help in the Centennial State.

“The bill invests $178 million, a historic sum, to provide direct, flexible, and timely grant funding to nonprofits and local governments all across the state that have or are pursuing measures to facilitate affordable housing development, including purchasing land,” a release from the legislature reads.

Another bill would dedicate $25 million to a program that would expand housing funding assistance for middle-income Coloradans.

The bill’s source of funding is the American Rescue Plan Act. The COVID relief funding given to U.S. states had several purposes. One broadly-defined purpose was to address housing insecurity, lack of affordable or workforce housing and homelessness.

Colorado’s share of this money totaled $3.8 billion.

If passed, the bill would funnel $203 million worth of federal COVID relief funds into a state grant program. Local governments and nonprofits would apply for these grants with ideas on how to locally encourage “affordable housing” and “workforce housing.”

The grants won’t just target low-income households, though. Legislators say the middle class now needs government housing assistance in what is now one of the country’s most expensive states.