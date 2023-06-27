DENVER (KDVR) — Travelers be advised – you can save a buck if you get your Big Mac on the way to Denver International Airport instead of at the concourse.

Redditor wise_genesis created a national ” McCheapest” map of U.S. Big Mac prices across thousands of McDonald’s locations – the latest in the global project of Big Macenomics.

Prices swing wildly. In New England, the burger costs $7-$8 in most locations, while the same thing costs less than $5 in nearly every metro McDonald’s in Texas. A big Mac can cost less that $5 in some metro Phoenix locations but $6 or more in virtually any other McDonald’s in the state of Arizona.

The nation’s cheapest Big Mac costs less than half the price of the most expensive. A Big Mac costs $3.49 in Stigler, Oklahoma and $8.09 in Lee, Massachusetts.

In Colorado, a Big Mac costs the most in Vail and Avon – $6.69 in each of the single McDonald’s restaurants each town has. The McDonald’s at 3320 W. 38th Ave. in Denver has the cheapest in the state at $4.79 – a price many restaurants maintain – while each of the McDonald’s at the Denver International Airport have the most expensive in the metro at $6.20 apiece.

Big Macenomics has a storied tradition among economists to gauge inflation, consumer purchasing power and regional price variation.

Global financial magazine The Economist has analyzed worldwide Big Mac prices since 1986. Prices rose faster in 2022 than any of the last 10 years. The average price of a Big Mac in the United States was $5.36 as of December 2022, the highest it’s ever been. In 2000, the burger cost less than half the current price – $2.24.

CashNetUSA has its own state-by-state map. A Big Mac cost an average $4.59 in Colorado, the 13th-highest in the nation and the highest in the interior U.S.